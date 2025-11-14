My Mental Health Crisis was really a Spiritual Initiation...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. It is greatly appreciated.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

This episode will resonate with empaths and sensitives the world over, those who may have found life overwhelming and too much to handle, especially as a child.

That’s the story of SpiritBird Holton (and me) and in this conversation we talk about how we can turn what we may perceive as a problem into our gift and share it with the world.

Watch and please share with anyone who needs help understanding what they may be feeling as a very sensitive soul.

***************



Meet SpiritBird Holton

I’m SpiritBird—founder of Holton Healing Arts, shamanic educator, bestselling author, and spiritual guide.

But before I could teach this work, I had to live it.

As a child, I experienced prophetic dreams and spirit encounters, but without cultural context, I spiraled into overwhelm. What looked like a mental health crisis was actually a spiritual initiation.

Years later, I discovered shamanic healing and realized that the gifts I’d buried were meant to be lived.

Still, stepping into them fully wasn’t easy. I doubted myself. I felt too much. I wondered if I was “making it up.”

Sound familiar?

Now, after 2 decades of personal healing, formal training, and working with hundreds of students, I help other spiritually gifted people step into their power clearly, safely, and reverently.

This work isn’t about escaping.

It’s about coming home to your gifts, your truth, your sacred role in the world.

Connect with me and my work:



Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book from me:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

Gifts from the Devastation: is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.



The Tapestry of Life: is a fictional tale about the power of community and the synchonicity that guides our lives every day.

***************

If you want to get started with doTerra Essential oils, just drop me a message or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)

***************

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

***************

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

Share