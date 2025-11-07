How to use your pain as a catalyst not an anchor...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. It is greatly appreciated.

“Our pain can be the fuel for something greater in our lives…..”

Giada Lebrecque is living proof that our greatest challenges in life have the potential to be our greatest gift when we can transmute the energy that is held in our body, the energy that ultimately leads to dis-ease if not addressed.



The impact of this work is profound and ripples out in many different directions says Giada, seeing the results in her own life and in real time when she works with her clients on a daily basis. The more that each of us choose to face and feel our pain, to evolve through it, we are raising the vibration of the entire world.

Giada knows what it is like to feel so alone, abandoned and rejected. It has been a common theme in her life. This is why she makes such a great holistic therapist, blending many modalities including massage; offering a safe and healing space for her clients.



”I understand your pain because I’ve been swimming in it for so long….”

Please watch and be uplifted and enouraged. Also do share with anyone you know who may be struggling right now to find a way through their struggles. There is a way and Giada points the way!

In Giada’s words

I am the owner and operator of She Kneads, which I established the year I moved to Galway, which was 2018. Galway was pure magic back then, and I was pretty quickly committed to giving back to it what it was giving to me: comfort, belonging, community, opportunity, and healing.

It’s been an interesting road since then. I became an author, a podcaster, and a public speaker. I have also picked up a few extra modalities along the way. If there’s one thing you should know, it’s that I absolutely love what I do!

