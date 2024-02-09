Wild and Free

Wild and Free

Wild and Free
Wild Woman
Horses have been my teacher with Mary Berkery
0:00
-1:00:55

Horses have been my teacher with Mary Berkery

Celine O'Donovan's avatar
Celine O'Donovan
Feb 09, 2024

Mary Berkery illuminates a way to inner sovereignty and assists people in accessing their own courage, confidence to live joyful and purposeful lives. She is a Body-Centered Soul Coach, Retreat Facilitator and Speaker and works with tools such as Professional Coaching, Equine Assisted Learning, Heart Math Practices and Nature Sanctuary Rituals. Mary lives in the West of Ireland and works in person and online with soul coaching and group sessions.

Contact Mary: E :mary@maryberkery,com W: maryberkery.co   / maryberkery    / mary.berkery  

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celine O'Donovan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture