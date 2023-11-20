Honouring the drive inside of you with entrepreneur, Deb Drummond

Deb Drummond lives in beautiful Vancouver, Canada. She is a pioneer in the world of entrepreneurship and was one of the first in her country to create companies in the health and wellness sector. To date, she has created 7 companies and inspired thousands around the globe. She is the Founder and Visionary behind the: Show Up Stand Up Speak Up, Yes You! movement. This is a televised, heart-centered project with a reach of over 350 million designed to inspire women, and those that support women, to remember the solidarity of International Women’s Day. Deb’s thirty-year deep dive of study and training in Top Performance has built her reputation in the field as a speaker, mastermind trainer and personal coach. She has inspired, educated, and motivated audiences of over 20 thousand to stand to their feet. In her private practice, Deb has personally worked with over 30 thousand clients, moving them to a higher state of optimal health and wealth. A well-known radio host of the Mission Accepted podcast, Deb interviews dynamic Entrepreneurs, Ultrapreneurs, Creatives, and Media Professionals who reveal personal life stories and secrets to the success of ‘making it’ in the world of entrepreneurship. Deb is the founder of Mission Accepted Media where she creates anthologies and books about people and business. She is the creator of the ever so popular Top Performance Day Planner and Tracker. Deb loves music and is happiest when she is connecting people that she knows will benefit from meeting each other Connect with Deb: www.debdrummond.com LI – https://www.linkedin.com/in/DebDrummond/ FB – https://www.facebook.com/deborahldrummond/ IG – @deborahldrummond; @debdrummond_official; @missionaccepted_media
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
