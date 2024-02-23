Wild and Free

Herbs are nature's powerful medicine cabinet with Janette Lambe, Master Herbalist
Feb 23, 2024

At just 33 years of age, young Irish Herbalist, Janette Lambe, is a Master Herbalist and a fervent believer in Hippocrates words “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food”. Using plants as her allies, she creates personalised herbal remedies tailored to individual needs – whether it’s calming stress or aiding digestion and so on. “Herbal medicine works using the healing properties of plants” she says. “The natural chemical constitutents in herbs interact with the body, supporting its natural healing abilities. Unlike conventional medicine, herbs have a holistic impace, addressing various aspects of wellbeing at once with minimal side effect when used in the right way. Herbalism’s effectiveness is backed by centuries of traditional use and scientific validation, providing a trusted approach to physical and emotional wellbeing. Janette holds a licentiate in Herbal Medicine and a Diploma in Holistic Nutrition and Iridology, both from the Irish School of Herbal Medicine. To connect with Janette: https://www.themonaghanherbalist.ie/ https://www.instagram.com/themonaghanherbalist/

