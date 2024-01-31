Helping people to see their light with Tarot Reader and Medium - Rina

Meet Rina, an exceptional Tarot reader and Medium whose journey into the spiritual realm began with a life-altering moment in childhood.

A brush with a serious illness temporarily led her to the other side, where she discovered a connection with spirits and angels.

With the help of a compassionate nurse neighbour, Rina returned to the living world with the newfound ability to see and communicate with spirits.

Seeking tranquillity, Rina and her family settled in a serene village, where she stumbled upon a box of used Tarot cards in the attic of their new home.

Despite the lack of formal training, Rina felt an immediate connection to the cards, sparking a self-guided journey to master the art of Tarot reading. As Rina matured, her extraordinary abilities evolved.

Travelling to various countries, including Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, South Africa, and finally settling in Ireland, she absorbed diverse cultural influences, enriching her spiritual practice.

Today, Rina shares profound wisdom gained from her near-death experience and Tarot cards. Her narrative is one of transformation, self-discovery, and a profound connection with the spirit world.

Through her unique insights and intuitive gifts, Rina welcomes others to join her on a journey of spiritual awakening.

Explore Tarot and Mediumship readings with Rina:

www.rinatarot.ie

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094751975426