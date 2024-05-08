From as young as 3 years old Jenifer knew she wanted to be a healer, to make people “feel better”. It wasn’t until she started at Ragdale Hall Spa in the UK in 2002 that her dream came true. After years of offering Reiki she then branched into offering Angel Card & Colour Readings, helping those who came to see their potential and how to live empowering life’s. Always wanting to expand, Jenifer then went on to offer Sound Healing. In 2020, her readings took a new path. While working at a childrens’ nursery, spirit guided her to develop readings for mums that show their child’s blueprint of potential. Empowering others has always been Jenifer’s passion and her blueprint. “With the energy of 2024, we are now stepping into our power, and the beat of our drum guides us on our way." Connect with Jenifer and her daughter Emma https://psychicphoenix.co.uk/ / jenifer_taylor_ / thepsychicphoenix / @jenifertaylorwisdom
Helping our children march to the beat of their own drum with Jenifer Taylor
May 08, 2024
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
