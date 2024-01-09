Guiding the body to heal stress and trauma with Charlotte Tedds

Charlotte specialises in working with trauma, particularly in body-centred approaches to reducing stress, tension and unpleasant emotional memories. Her background is in podiatry where she specialised in manual therapy and movement. She has worked for over 20 years in the UK and overseas and in this time she noticed a consistent pattern of stress-related illness in her practise. In search of broader modalities to calm and heal lower limb conditions she began linking a somatic framework into her practise and experienced profound effects. She now solely works in helping people to understand their nervous system and teach them effective ways to become more centred and calm in their bodies and help guide the body towards its innate ability to self-heal.

Charlotte combines many modalities to create a personalised approach to meet individual needs. The modalities she works with are Integral Eye Movement Therapy, Somatic Therapy and TRE® Connect with Charlotte: https://embraceflow.co.uk/ Facebook: @embraceflow Email: info@embraceflow.co.uk