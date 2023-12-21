Wild and Free

Grief, healing and homeopathy with Delia Nohilly
Dec 21, 2023

Delia Nohilly is a Homeopath and Reiki Healer from Loughrea, Co. Galway on the west coast of Ireland. It was following a challenging time in her personal life, in the late 1990's, that Delia's life changed direction. "I had a deep down feeling that I needed to look at myself, get to know myself, and that period led me on a path of Healing." This is when Homeopathy found her and she was introduced to its many benefits to health, by a relative. "I then became very curious, as I was always fascinated with natural herbs, and also loved the idea of healing the whole person., Mentally, Emotionally, and Physically." Delia then began her own healing journey with the support of a local Homeopath. From there, she knew she had found what she wanted to work with, and took on a four year course to study Homeopathy. Homeopathy is a safe, natural, and gentle system that stimulates the body's own healing ability. It was developed over 200 years ago by a German doctor, called Samuel Hahnemann. Delia is very passionate about working with Homeopathic Remedies and women's health in particular, in the areas of Menstruation, Fertility, Menopause, Grief, and Empty Nest. Connect with Delia: https://delianohillyhomeopathy.com/

