Grief, healing and homeopathy with Delia Nohilly

Delia Nohilly is a Homeopath and Reiki Healer from Loughrea, Co. Galway on the west coast of Ireland. It was following a challenging time in her personal life, in the late 1990's, that Delia's life changed direction. "I had a deep down feeling that I needed to look at myself, get to know myself, and that period led me on a path of Healing." This is when Homeopathy found her and she was introduced to its many benefits to health, by a relative. "I then became very curious, as I was always fascinated with natural herbs, and also loved the idea of healing the whole person., Mentally, Emotionally, and Physically." Delia then began her own healing journey with the support of a local Homeopath. From there, she knew she had found what she wanted to work with, and took on a four year course to study Homeopathy. Homeopathy is a safe, natural, and gentle system that stimulates the body's own healing ability. It was developed over 200 years ago by a German doctor, called Samuel Hahnemann. Delia is very passionate about working with Homeopathic Remedies and women's health in particular, in the areas of Menstruation, Fertility, Menopause, Grief, and Empty Nest. Connect with Delia: https://delianohillyhomeopathy.com/
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes