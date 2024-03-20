Wild and Free

Wild and Free

Wild and Free
Wild Woman
From depression to helping others shine their light with Fiona Lambe
0:00
-1:22:15

From depression to helping others shine their light with Fiona Lambe

Celine O'Donovan's avatar
Celine O'Donovan
Mar 20, 2024

Bravely sharing her own journey through depression, Fiona Lambe tells a story that many of us can relate to at some point in our lives. She now puts her experience to use as she dedicates herself to holding space for people, so they can connect with their authentic selves and radiate their light out into the world. "We were trained to suppress everything" Fiona says, knowing well the cost we pay when we suppress how we feel and who we innately are. Fiona is a Reiki Master Teacher, Reflexologist, including facial, fertility and pregnancy reflexology, a massage therapist and she is also a trained Life coach and NLP practitioner. She has worked in the industry for over 10 years. She brings a lot of personal and professional experience to her work. Connect with Fiona:   / fionalambeholisticlifecoach    / fionalambeholisticlifecoach  

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celine O'Donovan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture