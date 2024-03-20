From depression to helping others shine their light with Fiona Lambe

Bravely sharing her own journey through depression, Fiona Lambe tells a story that many of us can relate to at some point in our lives. She now puts her experience to use as she dedicates herself to holding space for people, so they can connect with their authentic selves and radiate their light out into the world. "We were trained to suppress everything" Fiona says, knowing well the cost we pay when we suppress how we feel and who we innately are. Fiona is a Reiki Master Teacher, Reflexologist, including facial, fertility and pregnancy reflexology, a massage therapist and she is also a trained Life coach and NLP practitioner. She has worked in the industry for over 10 years. She brings a lot of personal and professional experience to her work. Connect with Fiona: / fionalambeholisticlifecoach / fionalambeholisticlifecoach
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes