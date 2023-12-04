Wild and Free

Wild Woman
Free your mind and be free with Analytical Hypnotherapist, Ana Isabel
Celine O'Donovan
Dec 04, 2023

As an Analytical Hypnotherapist, Ana Isabel has a frontline seat into the workings of the mind and uses hypnosis to help people be independent and free. "Nobody who has your best interests at heart should be attempting to manipulate your mind...." In this illuminating episode, Ana unpacks what stands in the way of our ability to think freely and independently. She also provides solutions and positive steps we can all take to empower ourselves and reclaim our freedoms. Connect with Ana: https://www.lifeastrologer.com/ https://www.lifehypnosis.net/ / @inthelight-growingyoursoul / @lifeastrologer If you want to find a community that's nourishing and positive: https://www.ca-britishisles.com/ https://m.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEA&search_query=Community+assemblies+of+the+british+isles

