Free to be the best that we can be with Ana Isobel

Celine O'Donovan's avatar
Celine O'Donovan
Oct 23, 2023

A very powerful episode with Astrologer and Hypnotherapist, Ana Isobel who says that for her being a wild woman means being free. "Freedom is the single most important thing any human being is born with as a given right...." As a professional therapist with extensive experience, Ana provides great insight into the sensitive topic of trauma and healing from it in a very profound and empowering way. This is an episode not to be missed Connect with Ana: https://www.lifeastrologer.com/https://www.lifehypnosis.net/

