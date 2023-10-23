Free to be the best that we can be with Ana Isobel

A very powerful episode with Astrologer and Hypnotherapist, Ana Isobel who says that for her being a wild woman means being free. "Freedom is the single most important thing any human being is born with as a given right...." As a professional therapist with extensive experience, Ana provides great insight into the sensitive topic of trauma and healing from it in a very profound and empowering way. This is an episode not to be missed Connect with Ana: https://www.lifeastrologer.com/https://www.lifehypnosis.net/
Wild Woman
Wild Woman

Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
