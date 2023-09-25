In this conversation with International Numerologist, Gráinne Tyndall, we delve deep into topics like discovering your soul purpose, how to embrace your power as a co-creator and the impact of the divine feminine energies that are rising on planet earth right now. With a career that spans more than 26 years, Gráinne uses her intuitive gifts along with the ancient science of Numbers which she has studied for over 26 years to assist clients to uncover and discover their true Soul Contract. Connect with Gráinne: http://numbers4success.com/ https://www.instagram.com/numbers4success/ https://www.facebook.com/grainne.tyndall
Finding your North Star with Numerologist, Gráinne Tyndall
Sep 25, 2023
In this conversation with International Numerologist, Gráinne Tyndall, we delve deep into topics like discovering your soul purpose, how to embrace your power as a co-creator and the impact of the divine feminine energies that are rising on planet earth right now. With a career that spans more than 26 years, Gráinne uses her intuitive gifts along with the ancient science of Numbers which she has studied for over 26 years to assist clients to uncover and discover their true Soul Contract. Connect with Gráinne: http://numbers4success.com/ https://www.instagram.com/numbers4success/ https://www.facebook.com/grainne.tyndall
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes