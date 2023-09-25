Wild and Free

Finding your North Star with Numerologist, Gráinne Tyndall
Sep 25, 2023

In this conversation with International Numerologist, Gráinne Tyndall, we delve deep into topics like discovering your soul purpose, how to embrace your power as a co-creator and the impact of the divine feminine energies that are rising on planet earth right now. With a career that spans more than 26 years, Gráinne uses her intuitive gifts along with the ancient science of Numbers which she has studied for over 26 years to assist clients to uncover and discover their true Soul Contract. Connect with Gráinne: http://numbers4success.com/ https://www.instagram.com/numbers4success/ https://www.facebook.com/grainne.tyndall

