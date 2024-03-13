Wild and Free

"Fibromyalgia started me on a massive journey of self discovery " with Tracey Jones
"Fibromyalgia started me on a massive journey of self discovery " with Tracey Jones

Mar 13, 2024

In 2017, at the age of 46, Tracey Jones was given a diagnosis of fibromyalgia, told there was no cure, that she would have to learn to live with it and handed prescriptions for medication. "I decided there and then that I didn't want a sticking plaster approach or be written off so I promised myself I would strip everything back to find out why it had happened and to regain my health." Tracey says. She left her job as a primary school teacher and set about exploring natural healing methods, changing her lifestyle and career, ultimately regaining her health and discovering a wonderful path in life that she would never have found, Tracey says, had the fibromyalgia not happened. She is now an artist and is dedicated to sharing her passion, not only of art but also of the positive benefits of engaging with creativity and exploring this through the beautiful world of vision journaling. Tracey also set up a Facebook group for women to make sure that no other woman has to feel written off and face the same struggles alone that she did to regain her health. You can find out more about Tracey's work on: Garden Room Art https://m.facebook.com/Traceyjonesart Crafting Dreams into Reality - Introduction to Vision Journaling https://www.facebook.com/groups/68820... Fibromyalgia Recovery for Women https://www.facebook.com/groups/fibro... Instagram.con/garden_room_art

