Being the Artist of your own life with Gráinne Kelleher
Oct 09, 2023
For anyone feeling stuck or sensing that there has to be more to life, this conversation with Visual Artist, Gráinne Kelleher will get you moving in the right direction and help you tune into your creative gifts. A native of Lisdoonvarna, in the last 5 years Gráinne has dedicated herself to her passion while also balancing a full time job and family life with 2 children. She believes that everyone is creative in their own way and advises all women to do whatever they love and do it at their own pace. "A wild woman is not afraid to make a mistake" Gráinne shares her thoughts on what it is to be a true wild woman. Connect with Gráinne and her work: https://www.instagram.com/grainnekelleherart/ https://www.facebook.com/grainne.kelleher.90
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
